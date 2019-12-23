Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. Raises Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,210,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,098 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $134,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,675,000 after purchasing an additional 73,095 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter valued at $1,007,000. PhiloSmith Capital Corp purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter valued at $7,017,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,286,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,762,000 after buying an additional 71,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 176,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,548,000 after buying an additional 41,363 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $48,077.01. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,599 shares in the company, valued at $2,316,423.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Robert Woerner sold 6,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.13, for a total transaction of $998,300.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,191,719.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,880 shares of company stock valued at $2,403,127 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMP. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

AMP stock opened at $168.09 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $161.39 and a 200 day moving average of $146.74. The firm has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.87. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.69 and a twelve month high of $169.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.15. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 37.50% and a net margin of 15.31%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

