AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Sold by Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,272,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,906 shares during the quarter. AmerisourceBergen comprises approximately 1.0% of Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $141,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 16.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,910,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,318,000 after buying an additional 2,719,868 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 493.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 757,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,617,000 after acquiring an additional 630,123 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1,584.3% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 490,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,786,000 after acquiring an additional 461,002 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 738,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,953,000 after purchasing an additional 389,252 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,769,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,087,000 after purchasing an additional 245,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ABC shares. ValuEngine lowered AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. TheStreet raised AmerisourceBergen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.86.

In other news, EVP John G. Chou sold 13,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $1,204,721.79. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total value of $1,634,598.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,686,226.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 78,721 shares of company stock worth $6,656,534 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABC opened at $85.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.73. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a one year low of $69.36 and a one year high of $94.75.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $45.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.15 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 48.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.57%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

