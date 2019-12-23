Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. Buys 9,843,137 Shares of Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK)

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its stake in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 90,312.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,854,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 9,843,137 shares during the period. Teck Resources accounts for about 1.1% of Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $159,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the second quarter worth $53,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in Teck Resources by 12.8% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 6,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 18.0% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 19.8% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC boosted its position in Teck Resources by 18.0% during the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 6,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.18% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources stock opened at $16.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.45. Teck Resources Ltd has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $25.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.25 and its 200 day moving average is $18.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.11. Teck Resources had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Teck Resources Ltd will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.78%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup raised Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. B. Riley set a $39.00 price objective on Teck Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Teck Resources to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

