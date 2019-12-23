Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. Raises Stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP)

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 6.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 869,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 51,205 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Railway comprises about 1.3% of Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $193,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at $410,776,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 14.1% in the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,876,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $911,820,000 after purchasing an additional 480,354 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.2% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,380,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,197,004,000 after purchasing an additional 315,137 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 776.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 350,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,478,000 after buying an additional 310,544 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 24.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,274,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $298,478,000 after buying an additional 252,451 shares during the period. 67.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $378.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America cut Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. CIBC reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $327.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.72.

NYSE CP opened at $253.37 on Monday. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a 1 year low of $167.48 and a 1 year high of $255.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $240.74 and its 200 day moving average is $233.76.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $4.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $1.20. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 30.02%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.12 EPS. Canadian Pacific Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.6303 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.41%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

