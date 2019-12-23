Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. Purchases 1,444,938 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE)

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its position in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,323,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,444,938 shares during the period. Cenovus Energy comprises 1.5% of Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $209,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVE. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Cenovus Energy by 47.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,936,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,988,000 after buying an additional 940,589 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,282,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 3.3% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 411,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincluden Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 10.2% during the second quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 5,891,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,649,000 after buying an additional 544,920 shares during the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CVE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup raised Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. AltaCorp Capital upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cenovus Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cenovus Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.38.

CVE opened at $9.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.16 and its 200 day moving average is $8.94. Cenovus Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $10.82.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

