Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) is Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s 7th Largest Position

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. cut its stake in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,191,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243,680 shares during the period. Nutrien accounts for approximately 4.6% of Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $657,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sprott Inc. boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 4.4% during the second quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 7,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 46.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, HM Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 42,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. 63.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $48.74 on Monday. Nutrien Ltd has a twelve month low of $43.96 and a twelve month high of $56.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.89.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 6.49%. Nutrien’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.91%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NTR shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Scotiabank set a $60.00 price target on Nutrien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Raymond James set a $65.00 price objective on Nutrien and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Nutrien from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Nutrien from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Nutrien has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.13.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

