Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) is Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s 3rd Largest Position

Posted by on Dec 23rd, 2019

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,319,062 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,077,989 shares during the quarter. Rogers Communications accounts for about 7.2% of Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $1,038,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCI. Willingdon Wealth Management lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 1,549 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Rogers Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Rogers Communications by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Rogers Communications by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,765 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RCI opened at $49.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.94 and a 52 week high of $55.93.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.378 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. TD Securities raised shares of Rogers Communications to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rogers Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.52.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

