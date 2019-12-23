Monness Crespi & Hardt Raises Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) Price Target to $50.00

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) had its target price upped by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.10% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Skechers USA from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Skechers USA in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Argus upgraded Skechers USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Wedbush set a $46.00 price target on Skechers USA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Skechers USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Skechers USA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.86.
SKX opened at $44.21 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.17 and a 200-day moving average of $35.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. Skechers USA has a fifty-two week low of $21.45 and a fifty-two week high of $44.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.37.
In other Skechers USA news, Director Richard Siskind sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $543,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 172,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,253,088.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total transaction of $3,369,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 292,051 shares of company stock worth $11,117,993. Company insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skechers USA by 2,957.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 809,336 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,228,000 after purchasing an additional 782,862 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Skechers USA by 39.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 109,118 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after buying an additional 30,606 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Skechers USA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,234,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skechers USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $406,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Skechers USA by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 210,311 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,855,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. 75.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Skechers USA
Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.
Read More: Cryptocurrencies
Receive News & Ratings for Skechers USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.