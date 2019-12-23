Monness Crespi & Hardt Raises Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) Price Target to $50.00

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) had its target price upped by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.10% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Skechers USA from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Skechers USA in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Argus upgraded Skechers USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Wedbush set a $46.00 price target on Skechers USA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Skechers USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Skechers USA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.86.

SKX opened at $44.21 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.17 and a 200-day moving average of $35.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. Skechers USA has a fifty-two week low of $21.45 and a fifty-two week high of $44.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Skechers USA had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Skechers USA will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Skechers USA news, Director Richard Siskind sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $543,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 172,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,253,088.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total transaction of $3,369,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 292,051 shares of company stock worth $11,117,993. Company insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skechers USA by 2,957.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 809,336 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,228,000 after purchasing an additional 782,862 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Skechers USA by 39.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 109,118 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after buying an additional 30,606 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Skechers USA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,234,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skechers USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $406,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Skechers USA by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 210,311 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,855,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. 75.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

