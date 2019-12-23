Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. Boosts Stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,608,610 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 220,938 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal makes up 3.4% of Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $486,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,065,000 after buying an additional 6,186 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 48.6% during the second quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 7,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 71.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 7,798 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 12.6% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the second quarter worth $193,000. Institutional investors own 41.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BMO opened at $77.63 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.09 and its 200-day moving average is $74.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $62.79 and a 52 week high of $79.35. The firm has a market cap of $49.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.19.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.61. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. Bank of Montreal’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.7965 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $3.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 44.08%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC raised Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup lowered Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.25.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

