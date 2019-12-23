Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 28.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,111,246 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,811,409 shares during the period. Open Text comprises approximately 2.0% of Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s holdings in Open Text were worth $290,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Open Text by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,204,153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $296,811,000 after purchasing an additional 206,010 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Open Text by 6.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,910,382 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,013,000 after buying an additional 295,875 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its position in Open Text by 1.5% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 4,898,127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $199,893,000 after buying an additional 70,869 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Open Text by 3.1% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,577,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $106,572,000 after buying an additional 77,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in Open Text by 9.9% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,332,011 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,397,000 after buying an additional 209,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Open Text alerts:

OTEX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Open Text from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Open Text from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Open Text from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James set a $48.00 price objective on Open Text and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

NASDAQ OTEX opened at $44.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Open Text Corp has a fifty-two week low of $30.99 and a fifty-two week high of $44.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.21. The stock has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 42.07 and a beta of 0.57.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.36. Open Text had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $696.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Open Text Corp will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.