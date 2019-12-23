Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) Declares $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.335 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap has raised its dividend by an average of 0.0% per year over the last three years. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap has a dividend payout ratio of 96.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap to earn $1.26 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 106.3%.

Shares of NYSE HASI opened at $32.42 on Monday. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap has a 1-year low of $18.83 and a 1-year high of $32.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.35. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 29.13, a quick ratio of 29.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

In other news, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 12,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total transaction of $353,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 254,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,496,686.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 5,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total transaction of $143,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,415,716.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have bought 2,057 shares of company stock worth $59,504 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on HASI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

