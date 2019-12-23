Majestic Wine PLC (LON:WINE) Raises Dividend to GBX 5.20 Per Share

Majestic Wine PLC (LON:WINE) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.20 ($0.07) per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from Majestic Wine’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:WINE opened at GBX 225.50 ($2.97) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 234.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 255.82. Majestic Wine has a 12 month low of GBX 210 ($2.76) and a 12 month high of GBX 320 ($4.21).

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Majestic Wine in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

In other news, insider James Crawford purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 220 ($2.89) per share, with a total value of £22,000 ($28,939.75).

Majestic Wine Company Profile

Majestic Wine plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines, beers, and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and France. It operates through four segments: Retail, Commercial, Lay & Wheeler, and Naked Wines. The company also provides cellarage services; and business to business wine retailing to pubs, restaurants, and events.

