Mobeus Income & Growth VCT PLC (LON:MIX) to Issue Dividend of GBX 4

Mobeus Income & Growth VCT PLC (LON:MIX) announced a dividend on Friday, December 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Mobeus Income & Growth VCT’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:MIX opened at GBX 63.75 ($0.84) on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 64.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 61.75. Mobeus Income & Growth VCT has a 52 week low of GBX 0.63 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 66.50 ($0.87). The stock has a market cap of $66.88 million and a PE ratio of 6.38.

Mobeus Income & Growth VCT Plc is a venture capital trust which specializes in investments in mature stage investments in unquoted companies. However, it can co-invest in larger mature unquoted companies. The fund seeks to invest in companies based in the United Kingdom. It initially invests from £0.02 million ($0.03 million) to £1 million ($1.56 million) in its portfolio companies.

