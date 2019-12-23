Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De Announces Semi-annual Dividend of $0.19 (NYSE:BSMX)

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) announced a semi-annual dividend on Friday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1855 per share by the bank on Friday, January 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th.

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 100.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of BSMX stock opened at $7.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.87. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De has a twelve month low of $5.89 and a twelve month high of $8.74. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BSMX. ValuEngine lowered shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.33.

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De Company Profile

Banco Santander (México), SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Global Corporate Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

