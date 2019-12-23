Altagas Ltd (TSE:ALA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Altagas Ltd (TSE:ALA) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th.

ALA opened at C$19.74 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$19.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$19.47. Altagas has a 1-year low of C$11.87 and a 1-year high of C$20.87. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.83.

Altagas (TSE:ALA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$888.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$998.54 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Altagas will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALA. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$19.00 price target on shares of Altagas in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Altagas from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Altagas from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Altagas in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Altagas from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$21.50.

In other news, Director Allan Leslie Edgeworth acquired 4,000 shares of Altagas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$19.93 per share, with a total value of C$79,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$735,337.28.

About Altagas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and 2 regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

