Dixons Carphone PLC (LON:DC) Announces GBX 2.25 Dividend

Posted by on Dec 23rd, 2019

Dixons Carphone PLC (LON:DC) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share on Friday, January 24th. This represents a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:DC opened at GBX 148.32 ($1.95) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 127.70 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 120.94. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.38, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.81. Dixons Carphone has a 52-week low of GBX 90 ($1.18) and a 52-week high of GBX 166.45 ($2.19).

Several research firms recently weighed in on DC. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dixons Carphone in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Dixons Carphone to a “sector performer” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.63) price target on shares of Dixons Carphone in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Dixons Carphone from GBX 130 ($1.71) to GBX 150 ($1.97) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 159.17 ($2.09).

Dixons Carphone Company Profile

Dixons Carphone plc operates as an electrical and telecommunications retailer and service company. The company operates through three segments: UK & Ireland, Nordics, and Greece. It offers various products and services, including consumer electricals and mobile phones under the Carphone Warehouse and CurrysPCWorld Carphone Warehouse brands; computing products and services to business to business customers under the PC World Business brand; travelling services with stores at airports under the Dixons Travel brand; and services under the Team Knowhow brand.

Dividend History for Dixons Carphone (LON:DC)

