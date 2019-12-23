BRP Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:DOO)

BRP Inc (TSE:DOO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th.

TSE:DOO opened at C$60.76 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$61.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$51.23. BRP has a 12 month low of C$32.36 and a 12 month high of C$67.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.34.

BRP (TSE:DOO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported C$1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.26 by C$0.25. The firm had revenue of C$1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.52 billion. Analysts anticipate that BRP will post 4.4000001 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on DOO shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on BRP from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. CIBC raised their price objective on BRP from C$56.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of BRP from C$71.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of BRP from C$71.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a report on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. BRP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$67.29.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

