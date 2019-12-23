British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) Plans GBX 50.75 Dividend

British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 50.75 ($0.67) per share on Thursday, February 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of BATS opened at GBX 3,280.50 ($43.15) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,964.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,918.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.74, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.73. British American Tobacco Plc Ads has a 52-week low of GBX 116.50 ($1.53) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,222 ($42.38).

A number of research firms have weighed in on BATS. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($39.46) target price on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. DZ Bank increased their price target on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads from GBX 2,610 ($34.33) to GBX 2,650 ($34.86) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads from GBX 4,900 ($64.46) to GBX 4,800 ($63.14) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 4,035 ($53.08) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. British American Tobacco Plc Ads presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,637.50 ($47.85).

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

