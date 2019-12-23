Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) to Issue $1.44 Quarterly Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 5th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 1.44 per share on Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th.

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at C$111.15 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$113.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$107.06. The stock has a market cap of $48.88 billion and a PE ratio of 9.93. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of C$97.55 and a 12 month high of C$115.96.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$124.00 to C$121.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Cormark lowered their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$116.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$120.00 to C$115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. CSFB dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a C$108.00 price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$113.25.

In related news, Director Patrick Darold Daniel purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$109.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$547,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at C$656,400.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.