Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) to Issue $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th.

Cypress Semiconductor has a payout ratio of 39.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cypress Semiconductor to earn $0.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.3%.

Shares of CY opened at $23.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.95. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.71. Cypress Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $11.86 and a fifty-two week high of $23.55.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Cypress Semiconductor had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $574.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cypress Semiconductor will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Trent Thad sold 50,000 shares of Cypress Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total value of $1,163,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 276,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,436,947.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $586,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,555,755.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 211,003 shares of company stock worth $4,927,780. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CY. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $23.85 target price on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Cypress Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine lowered Cypress Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Cypress Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.85 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.81.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth low energy; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

