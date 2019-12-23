BT Group (LON:BTA) Plans GBX 4.62 Dividend

BT Group (LON:BTA) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.62 ($0.06) per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BT Group in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.34) target price on shares of BT Group in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of BT Group from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 260 ($3.42) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.16) target price on shares of BT Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of BT Group from GBX 165 ($2.17) to GBX 169 ($2.22) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 255.57 ($3.36).

