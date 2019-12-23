Diverse Income Trust PLC Announces Dividend of GBX 0.85 (LON:DIVI)

Diverse Income Trust PLC (LON:DIVI) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON DIVI opened at GBX 96.18 ($1.27) on Monday. Diverse Income Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 97.40 ($1.28). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 91.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 89.60.

In other news, insider Michelle McGrade bought 27,733 shares of Diverse Income Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 90 ($1.18) per share, with a total value of £24,959.70 ($32,833.07).

The Diverse Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miton Trust Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Miton Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

