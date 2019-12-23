Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Stock analysts at Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 478.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SLNO. ValuEngine downgraded Soleno Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Soleno Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Get Soleno Therapeutics alerts:

Soleno Therapeutics stock opened at $1.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.62 and a 200-day moving average of $2.01. The firm has a market cap of $77.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.33. Soleno Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $5.07.

In other Soleno Therapeutics news, major shareholder Vivo Ventures V, Llc sold 51,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total value of $79,676.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Andrew Sinclair acquired 2,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.53 per share, for a total transaction of $3,519,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 525,927 shares of company stock worth $800,327. 26.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLNO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Soleno Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $49,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 33,319 shares in the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 297,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 29,132 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 30,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.64% of the company’s stock.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is diazoxide choline controlled-release, a tablet that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Capnia, Inc and changed its name to Soleno Therapeutics, Inc in May 2017.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Soleno Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soleno Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.