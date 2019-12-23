Adesto Technologies’ (IOTS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Loop Capital

Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Loop Capital in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 77.35% from the company’s previous close.

IOTS has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Adesto Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adesto Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Adesto Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Adesto Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Adesto Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Adesto Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Shares of IOTS opened at $7.33 on Monday. Adesto Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $11.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $221.81 million, a PE ratio of -26.18 and a beta of 1.10.

Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Adesto Technologies had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 21.81%. The firm had revenue of $32.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.99 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adesto Technologies will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Narbeh Derhacobian acquired 7,500 shares of Adesto Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $51,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 494,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,384,468.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ron Shelton sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $108,000.00. Insiders have sold 24,810 shares of company stock valued at $178,375 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Adesto Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in Adesto Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Adesto Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Adesto Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Adesto Technologies by 193.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 13,879 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

About Adesto Technologies

Adesto Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides application-specific semiconductors and embedded systems that offer the building blocks of Internet of Things (IoT) edge devices operating on networks worldwide. The company's portfolio of semiconductor and embedded technologies are optimized for connected IoT devices and systems used in industrial, consumer, communications, and medical applications.

