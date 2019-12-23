Inspired Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:INSE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Inspired Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:INSE) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.40) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Inspired Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.27). Inspired Entertainment posted earnings per share of ($0.23) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 73.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($1.51) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.63) to ($1.38). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.47) to ($0.28). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Inspired Entertainment.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $26.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.67 million.

INSE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Inspired Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inspired Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 525.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 515,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,349,000 after buying an additional 432,956 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 998,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,428,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Inspired Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 228,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 24,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INSE stock opened at $6.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $155.39 million, a P/E ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 1.28. Inspired Entertainment has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $9.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.54.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies virtual sports and server based gaming worldwide. It designs, develops, markets, and distributes a portfolio of games through its digital network architecture to betting offices, casinos, gaming hall and bingo operators, and regulated operators of lotteries, as well as government affiliated and licensed operators.

