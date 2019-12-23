YEE (YEE) Trading Up 1.3% This Week

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. YEE has a total market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $190,380.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, YEE has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. One YEE token can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges including DEx.top, OKEx, DigiFinex and CoinTiger.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00038005 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $471.94 or 0.06233806 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000488 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00029895 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001864 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002523 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00001311 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000280 BTC.

YEE Profile

YEE is a token. Its genesis date was January 9th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 tokens. YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . YEE’s official website is www.yeefoundation.com

Buying and Selling YEE

YEE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, DigiFinex, OKEx, ABCC, DEx.top, FCoin and Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

