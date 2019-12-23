Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) will announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Forestar Group’s earnings. Forestar Group posted earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Forestar Group will report full-year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.95 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Forestar Group.

Get Forestar Group alerts:

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.14. Forestar Group had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $236.30 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

In other news, Director G.F. (Rick) Ringler III sold 2,000 shares of Forestar Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $41,740.00. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Forestar Group during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Forestar Group by 43.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,910 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Forestar Group in the second quarter valued at $86,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Forestar Group in the third quarter valued at $339,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Forestar Group in the second quarter worth about $341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

FOR opened at $21.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.33. Forestar Group has a one year low of $12.89 and a one year high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00.

About Forestar Group

Forestar Group Inc operates as a real estate lot development company. It engages in the acquisition, entitlement, and development of infrastructure for single-family residential communities. Forestar Group Inc sells residential lots primarily to homebuilders, as well as sells commercial properties. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Forestar Group (FOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Forestar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forestar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.