Ankr (ANKR) Tops One Day Volume of $934,859.00

Ankr (CURRENCY:ANKR) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. Over the last seven days, Ankr has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ankr token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax, ABCC, Bilaxy and Bgogo. Ankr has a market cap of $6.57 million and approximately $934,859.00 worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00038005 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $471.94 or 0.06233806 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000488 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00029895 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001864 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002523 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00001311 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Ankr is a token. Its launch date was February 21st, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,996,232,711 tokens. Ankr’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network . Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com

Ankr can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Coinsuper, Sistemkoin, Bithumb, Huobi Korea, Coinone, Bittrex, Hotbit, Bitinka, IDEX, Bgogo, ABCC, BitMax, Coinall, KuCoin, CoinExchange, Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

