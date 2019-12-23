ZrCoin Trading Down 0.4% Over Last Week (ZRC)

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. ZrCoin has a market cap of $7.02 million and $6,267.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZrCoin has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. One ZrCoin token can now be purchased for about $1.53 or 0.00020242 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, HitBTC and Waves Decentralized Exchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013177 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00182428 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.91 or 0.01174404 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00025707 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00117389 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ZrCoin Token Profile

ZrCoin’s genesis date was March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,578,602 tokens. ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZrCoin’s official website is zrcoin.io

Buying and Selling ZrCoin

ZrCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Waves Decentralized Exchange and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZrCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZrCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

