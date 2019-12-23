BitRewards (BIT) Market Cap Hits $24,061.00

BitRewards (CURRENCY:BIT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. One BitRewards token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. In the last seven days, BitRewards has traded 43.2% lower against the dollar. BitRewards has a total market cap of $24,061.00 and $4.00 worth of BitRewards was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About BitRewards

BIT is a token. It was first traded on April 1st, 2018. BitRewards’ total supply is 544,070,956 tokens and its circulating supply is 342,725,114 tokens. BitRewards’ official message board is medium.com/@bitrewards . The Reddit community for BitRewards is /r/BitRewards_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitRewards’ official website is bitrewards.network . BitRewards’ official Twitter account is @BitrewardsXbr

Buying and Selling BitRewards

BitRewards can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitRewards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitRewards should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitRewards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

