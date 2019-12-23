Paymon (PMNT) Reaches One Day Volume of $52.00

Paymon (CURRENCY:PMNT) traded up 76.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. One Paymon token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, IDEX and HitBTC. Paymon has a total market cap of $77,306.00 and approximately $52.00 worth of Paymon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Paymon has traded up 76.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Paymon alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00038005 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $471.94 or 0.06233806 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000488 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00029895 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001864 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002523 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00001311 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Paymon Profile

Paymon is a token. It launched on February 2nd, 2018. Paymon’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 611,226,584 tokens. Paymon’s official website is paymon.org . Paymon’s official message board is medium.com/@Paymon_official . Paymon’s official Twitter account is @Paymon_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Paymon is /r/paymonplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Paymon Token Trading

Paymon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paymon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paymon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paymon using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PMNTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Paymon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paymon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.