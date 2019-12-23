Intelligent Trading Foundation (ITT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $34,071.00

Intelligent Trading Foundation (CURRENCY:ITT) traded up 27.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. Intelligent Trading Foundation has a total market cap of $34,071.00 and $249.00 worth of Intelligent Trading Foundation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Intelligent Trading Foundation token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges including COSS, Mercatox and IDEX. During the last week, Intelligent Trading Foundation has traded 27.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013177 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00182428 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.91 or 0.01174404 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00025707 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00117389 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Intelligent Trading Foundation

Intelligent Trading Foundation’s genesis date was August 18th, 2017. Intelligent Trading Foundation’s total supply is 11,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,814,899 tokens. The Reddit community for Intelligent Trading Foundation is /r/intelligenttrading and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Intelligent Trading Foundation’s official Twitter account is @ITT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Intelligent Trading Foundation is intelligenttrading.org . Intelligent Trading Foundation’s official message board is blog.intelligenttrading.org

Buying and Selling Intelligent Trading Foundation

Intelligent Trading Foundation can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, COSS and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Intelligent Trading Foundation directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Intelligent Trading Foundation should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Intelligent Trading Foundation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

