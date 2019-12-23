Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $4.50 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 53.06% from the stock’s previous close.

USAS has been the topic of several other research reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Americas Silver to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Americas Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th.

Shares of Americas Silver stock opened at $2.94 on Monday. Americas Silver has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $3.92.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $12.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.93 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Americas Silver during the second quarter worth approximately $5,451,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its stake in shares of Americas Silver by 12.5% during the second quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,803,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after purchasing an additional 200,522 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in shares of Americas Silver by 6.4% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,636,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 97,981 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Americas Silver by 49.5% in the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 539,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 178,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Americas Silver in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $666,000.

Americas Silver Company Profile

Americas Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the CosalÃ¡ Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

