Sangamo Therapeutics’ (SGMO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $16.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 90.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SGMO. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Shares of SGMO opened at $8.42 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.22. The company has a market capitalization of $975.61 million, a P/E ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 2.84. Sangamo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $21.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.33% and a negative net margin of 159.12%. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGMO. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 38,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 6,557 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 184.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 174,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 113,232 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 7.8% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 101,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 7,370 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 1.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 179,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression or gene regulation.

