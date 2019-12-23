Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) Cut to Neutral at HC Wainwright

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) was downgraded by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MITO. Zacks Investment Research raised Stealth BioTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Stealth BioTherapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $9.00 price target on Stealth BioTherapeutics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Stealth BioTherapeutics in a report on Friday, September 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Nomura set a $28.00 price target on Stealth BioTherapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.71.

Get Stealth BioTherapeutics alerts:

MITO opened at $4.75 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.39 million and a P/E ratio of -3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $20.99.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). On average, analysts expect that Stealth BioTherapeutics will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Stealth BioTherapeutics

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate, Elamipretide, has the potential to treat rare genetic and common age-related mitochondrial diseases.

Featured Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Stealth BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stealth BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.