Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Given “Buy” Rating at Ascendiant Capital Markets

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $3.25 price objective on the coupon company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $4.25. Ascendiant Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 45.74% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Groupon and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Groupon from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. DA Davidson set a $5.00 price target on Groupon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Groupon from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $3.20 to $2.40 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Groupon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.44.

NASDAQ:GRPN opened at $2.23 on Monday. Groupon has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $3.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.34.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The coupon company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $495.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.71 million. Groupon had a positive return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Groupon will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Groupon news, Director Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total transaction of $2,115,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Groupon by 33.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,178,215 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $11,155,000 after purchasing an additional 789,841 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Groupon by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 47,342 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,766 shares in the last quarter. American Money Management LLC acquired a new position in Groupon during the second quarter worth $86,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Groupon during the third quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Groupon by 2.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 848,866 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

