IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wedbush

Investment analysts at Wedbush started coverage on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on IAC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Monday, November 4th. BTIG Research cut IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.33.

IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $245.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $222.15 and a 200 day moving average of $230.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.90. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12-month low of $161.39 and a 12-month high of $268.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.33. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 1,000 shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total value of $228,370.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $1,331,860. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,458,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,927,621,000 after purchasing an additional 533,168 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,033,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,893,000 after purchasing an additional 213,132 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 10.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,418,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,160,000 after purchasing an additional 615,478 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1,446.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,086,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP raised its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 52.7% during the third quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 1,407,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,684,000 after purchasing an additional 485,318 shares in the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

