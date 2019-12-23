SEIKO EPSON COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Hold

SEIKO EPSON COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

SEKEY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEIKO EPSON COR/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered SEIKO EPSON COR/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th.

SEKEY opened at $7.79 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.25. SEIKO EPSON COR/ADR has a 12 month low of $6.37 and a 12 month high of $8.20. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and provides services for products in the printing solutions, visual communications, wearable and industrial products, and other businesses in Japan, the United States, China, and internationally. Its Printing Solutions segment provides inkjet printers, serial impact dot matrix printers, page printers, color image scanners, large-format inkjet printers, industrial inkjet printing systems, printers for use in POS systems, label printers and related consumables, office papermaking systems, personal computers, and others.

