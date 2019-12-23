Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Imperial Capital

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Imperial Capital from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Imperial Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 185.71% from the stock’s current price.

CPE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $6.25 to $4.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Williams Capital set a $8.00 price target on Callon Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on Callon Petroleum from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Callon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.57.

Shares of CPE opened at $4.55 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.50. Callon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $8.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $155.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.61 million. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 38.86% and a return on equity of 7.48%. Callon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPE. Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 6.4% in the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 36,916 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Callon Petroleum by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,312 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Callon Petroleum by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Callon Petroleum by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 46,984 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 57,052 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares in the last quarter.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

