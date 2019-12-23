$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) to report earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Darling Ingredients’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. Darling Ingredients posted earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will report full year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.66. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Darling Ingredients.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $842.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.01 million. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DAR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,548,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,031,000 after acquiring an additional 81,082 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.2% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,443,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,276,000 after buying an additional 65,921 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 22.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,649,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,477,000 after buying an additional 852,104 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 7.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,687,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,343,000 after buying an additional 270,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 15.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,957,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,826,000 after buying an additional 399,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAR opened at $27.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.35 and a 200-day moving average of $20.42. Darling Ingredients has a one year low of $17.99 and a one year high of $27.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

