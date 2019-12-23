Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Arcadia Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:RKDA) to Announce -$0.65 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Arcadia Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:RKDA) will post earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arcadia Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.61) and the lowest is ($0.68). Arcadia Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 364.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($3.74) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.33) to ($3.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.54) to ($1.66). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Arcadia Biosciences.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($2.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($1.27). Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 198.10% and a negative net margin of 1,938.76%. The business had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.31 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RKDA shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Arcadia Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. Sabby Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 37,472 shares during the last quarter. 7.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RKDA opened at $5.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of -2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 5.27. Arcadia Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $10.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.72.

About Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc, an agricultural food ingredient company, develops and commercializes health and nutrition ingredient traits worldwide. The company offers a suite of agricultural productivity traits, including nitrogen use efficiency, water use efficiency and drought tolerance, salinity tolerance, and herbicide tolerance traits.

