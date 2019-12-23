Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TYME) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TYME) will announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Tyme Technologies’ earnings. Tyme Technologies posted earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tyme Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tyme Technologies.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02.

TYME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tyme Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyme Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of TYME opened at $1.02 on Friday. Tyme Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $4.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.34.

In other Tyme Technologies news, major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total value of $27,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 240,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,128,600. 27.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Tyme Technologies by 5.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 306,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 17,173 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Tyme Technologies during the second quarter worth $238,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Tyme Technologies by 187.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 91,081 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Tyme Technologies by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 142,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 62,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Tyme Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyme Technologies

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cancer therapeutics. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy based on dysfunctional metyrosine derivatives in Phase II development for metastatic pancreatic cancer and biomarker-recurrent prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

