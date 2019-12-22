Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Lifted to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $24.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $20.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup cut Ecopetrol from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.80 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ecopetrol in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a sell rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $20.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.58.

Ecopetrol stock opened at $20.19 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $41.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.66. Ecopetrol has a 52 week low of $15.21 and a 52 week high of $23.24.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a $0.5256 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a yield of 7.3%. Ecopetrol’s payout ratio is 55.17%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EC. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Ecopetrol during the second quarter valued at $196,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Ecopetrol by 235.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 13,329 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ecopetrol by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Ecopetrol by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 7,138 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 67,659 shares during the last quarter. 2.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical, and Biofuels. It produces crude oil and gas; and engages in the extraction, collection, treatment, storage, commercialization, and pumping.

