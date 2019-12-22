MKM Partners Begins Coverage on Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK)

MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) in a research note released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $8.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Comstock Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.40.

Shares of NYSE:CRK opened at $7.45 on Wednesday. Comstock Resources has a 52 week low of $4.17 and a 52 week high of $10.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.48. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $224.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.00 million. Analysts expect that Comstock Resources will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Comstock Resources by 235.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 62,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 43,902 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 373.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 37,873 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources in the third quarter valued at $149,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Comstock Resources by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 292,738 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,202 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. The company is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

