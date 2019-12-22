Cowen Trims TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Target Price to $26.00

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) had its price objective cut by Cowen from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report published on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

FTI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays reissued a hold rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $30.00 target price on shares of TechnipFMC and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of TechnipFMC from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $22.50 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $30.00 target price on shares of TechnipFMC and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.12.

FTI stock opened at $20.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.13. TechnipFMC has a fifty-two week low of $18.20 and a fifty-two week high of $28.57.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.38). TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 16.30% and a positive return on equity of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that TechnipFMC will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%.

In other news, Director Olivier Piou acquired 3,000 shares of TechnipFMC stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.49 per share, for a total transaction of $58,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,470. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 11,799.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,168,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,759,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124,716 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in TechnipFMC by 1,249.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 219,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after acquiring an additional 203,052 shares during the last quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC grew its position in TechnipFMC by 4.8% in the third quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC now owns 64,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 12.1% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,317,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,808,000 after acquiring an additional 142,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 1.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

