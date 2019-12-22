Fortune Brands Home & Security’s (FBHS) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reissued their sell rating on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) in a report issued on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $61.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

FBHS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Zelman & Associates cut Fortune Brands Home & Security from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.82.

Shares of FBHS opened at $65.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.45. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 1-year low of $35.27 and a 1-year high of $66.15. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.53.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 21.55%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $3,230,000.00. Also, CEO Christopher J. Klein sold 110,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $6,859,491.80. Insiders have sold 262,762 shares of company stock worth $16,496,720 over the last quarter. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBHS. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.6% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 10.4% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 47,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. 86.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

