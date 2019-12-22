Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.01

Bridgeline Digital Inc (NASDAQ:BLIN)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.01 and traded as low as $1.50. Bridgeline Digital shares last traded at $1.50, with a volume of 861 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day moving average of $2.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bridgeline Digital stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Bridgeline Digital Inc (NASDAQ:BLIN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 26,479 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 2.79% of Bridgeline Digital at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLIN)

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create Websites, Web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.

