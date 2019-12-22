AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $19.47

AstroNova Inc (NASDAQ:ALOT)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.47 and traded as low as $13.65. AstroNova shares last traded at $13.65, with a volume of 632 shares.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ALOT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AstroNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised AstroNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AstroNova from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.41. The company has a market capitalization of $97.21 million, a PE ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.33.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.11). AstroNova had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $33.32 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AstroNova Inc will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. AstroNova’s payout ratio is 34.15%.

In other news, Director Yvonne Schlaeppi acquired 2,000 shares of AstroNova stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.16 per share, with a total value of $28,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,087.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALOT. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in AstroNova by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 31,940 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of AstroNova by 20.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 47,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 7,924 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of AstroNova by 38.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 113,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 31,597 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 65.1% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 41,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 16,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 19.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 130,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 20,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.08% of the company’s stock.

About AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT)

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification and Test & Measurement (T&M).

