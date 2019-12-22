Lianluo Smart (NASDAQ:LLIT) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.85

Shares of Lianluo Smart Ltd (NASDAQ:LLIT) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.85 and traded as low as $0.43. Lianluo Smart shares last traded at $0.43, with a volume of 125 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Lianluo Smart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.84.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lianluo Smart stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lianluo Smart Ltd (NASDAQ:LLIT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 21,478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Lianluo Smart as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Lianluo Smart (NASDAQ:LLIT)

Lianluo Smart Limited, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes medical products and medical components primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company offers medical devices, including sleep apnea diagnostic products, general hospital products, medical compressors, and related supporting products, such as laryngoscope.

