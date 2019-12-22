Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.43

Posted by on Dec 22nd, 2019

Allied Healthcare Products Inc (NASDAQ:AHPI)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.43 and traded as low as $1.06. Allied Healthcare Products shares last traded at $1.16, with a volume of 700 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Allied Healthcare Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.43.

Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.98 million for the quarter. Allied Healthcare Products had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a negative return on equity of 17.53%.

Allied Healthcare Products Company Profile (NASDAQ:AHPI)

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc manufactures and markets respiratory products for use in the health care industry in a range of hospitals and alternate site settings worldwide. The company's respiratory care/anesthesia products comprise air compressors, calibration equipment, humidifiers, croup tents, and equipment dryers, as well as respiratory disposable products, such as oxygen tubing products, facemasks, cannulas, and ventilator circuits; and home respiratory care products include aluminum oxygen cylinders, oxygen regulators, pneumatic nebulizers, and portable suction equipment.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

